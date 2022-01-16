ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
Chicago gasoline for physical delivery fell

Reuters 16 Jan, 2022

NEW YORK: Chicago gasoline for physical delivery fell on Friday reaching the widest discount since December as refiners was seen selling actively, traders said.

Chicago CBOB gasoline fell half a cent, trading 16.75 cents per gallon below futures, traders said.

Chicago ultra-low sulfur diesel fell 6 cents, trading 20 cents per gallon below diesel futures.

U.S. Gulf Coast M4 conventional gasoline fell half a cent, trading 0.5 cents lower than the gasoline futures benchmark on the New York Mercantile Exchange, market participants said.

A4 CBOB gasoline was little changed, trading 4.75 cents per gallon below futures, traders said.

Gulf Coast 62-grade ULSD fell three quarters of a cent, trading 5.75 cents per gallon below the ultra-low sulfur diesel futures contract on the NYMEX.

Elsewhere in the Midwest, Group 3 V-grade gasoline fell 1 cent trading 7cents lower than the benchmark.

Group 3 diesel gained quarter of a cent; trading 13.75 cents lower than the benchmark.

In New York Harbor, M3 conventional gasoline was little changed, trading 4.75 cents per gallon above futures, traders said.

Diesel for delivery in New York harbor fell 1.25 cents, trading 0.5 cents per gallon above futures, traders said.

The RBOB futures contract on NYMEX rose 3.489999999999993 cents to settle at $2.419 a gallon on Friday.

NYMEX ultra-low sulfur diesel futures rose 2.5800000000000267 cents to settle at $2.6343 a gallon on Friday.

Renewable fuel (D6) credits for 2021 traded at $1.18 each on Friday, traders said. Biomass-based (D4) credits traded at $1.59 each for 2021, traders said.

