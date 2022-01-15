Winter season set to take pleasant turn by Feb

LAHORE: The winter season is set to take a pleasant turn in three weeks, i.e. by the first week of February, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Talking to Business Recorder, Director Shahid Abbas said the pleasant weather would lead to abandoning of warm clothes until 23rd March, which would be followed by the advent of summer season.

It may be noted that the recent past westerly waves had brought heavy shower countrywide during the first week of January. The upcoming westerly wave would set in by the middle of the next week that would continue until 23rd January.

Meanwhile, he said, the level of dryness is on the higher end, which is helping reduction of moisture in the air that would lead to brightness during the daytime while cooling temperatures by the wee hours for the next three weeks. The moisture had prevailed with some good spells of rain and daytime temperatures would start soaring ahead.

Shahid said the weather keep witnessing the present trend until the entry of fresh spell of westerly waves. He said there is a minor chance of rain on 18th January and a shower ranging in between five to 10 millimeter is expected next week. In case of rain, the moisture level would rise again that would escalate the factor of fog. However, he added, there is a bleak chance of snowfall in the upper parts of the country ahead.

Director PMD said the weather would start opening up by 25th of January and core coldness would start dying down fast. Two weeks of January and one week of February would be enough to bring a change in cold weather, he said and added that the citizens would experience a mix of cold and hot weather until 23rd of March and finally the mercury would gear up by 10th of April as usual.

According to him, impressive rainy spells trigger by the middle of February, as the westerly waves start resurfacing after a short intervals comparing to the present gap of about 10 days. By that time, he said, rainy weather would also attract thunder, lightning and hailing by and large

Shahid said presently clouds have recently gathered in the sky due to a short spell of south easterly wind. But they would evaporate with the arrival of westerly wave next week.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Karachi and Sukkur was recorded at 24C, followed by 20C in Peshawar, 16 C in Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar, 18C in Islamabad, 17C in Jhang and 15C in Lahore. Maximum visibility stood at 1.5 kilometer at the Lahore airport on Friday.

