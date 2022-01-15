ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Winter season set to take pleasant turn by Feb

Hamid Waleed 15 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The winter season is set to take a pleasant turn in three weeks, i.e. by the first week of February, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Talking to Business Recorder, Director Shahid Abbas said the pleasant weather would lead to abandoning of warm clothes until 23rd March, which would be followed by the advent of summer season.

It may be noted that the recent past westerly waves had brought heavy shower countrywide during the first week of January. The upcoming westerly wave would set in by the middle of the next week that would continue until 23rd January.

Meanwhile, he said, the level of dryness is on the higher end, which is helping reduction of moisture in the air that would lead to brightness during the daytime while cooling temperatures by the wee hours for the next three weeks. The moisture had prevailed with some good spells of rain and daytime temperatures would start soaring ahead.

Shahid said the weather keep witnessing the present trend until the entry of fresh spell of westerly waves. He said there is a minor chance of rain on 18th January and a shower ranging in between five to 10 millimeter is expected next week. In case of rain, the moisture level would rise again that would escalate the factor of fog. However, he added, there is a bleak chance of snowfall in the upper parts of the country ahead.

Director PMD said the weather would start opening up by 25th of January and core coldness would start dying down fast. Two weeks of January and one week of February would be enough to bring a change in cold weather, he said and added that the citizens would experience a mix of cold and hot weather until 23rd of March and finally the mercury would gear up by 10th of April as usual.

According to him, impressive rainy spells trigger by the middle of February, as the westerly waves start resurfacing after a short intervals comparing to the present gap of about 10 days. By that time, he said, rainy weather would also attract thunder, lightning and hailing by and large

Shahid said presently clouds have recently gathered in the sky due to a short spell of south easterly wind. But they would evaporate with the arrival of westerly wave next week.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Karachi and Sukkur was recorded at 24C, followed by 20C in Peshawar, 16 C in Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar, 18C in Islamabad, 17C in Jhang and 15C in Lahore. Maximum visibility stood at 1.5 kilometer at the Lahore airport on Friday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

weather today weather alert Shahid Abbas Winter season Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)

Comments

Comments are closed.

Winter season set to take pleasant turn by Feb

Remittances up 11.3pc in 1HFY22

PM to interact with private sector during China visit

‘Citizen-centric’ national security policy launched

No E-Form for exports to Afghanistan: Banks stop receiving payments in USD, AED remittance form

Forensic audit of ex-CJP’s purported audio tape leak: IHC asks AGP to recommend names of credible firms/companies

UN projects 3.9pc growth

SPI down 0.43pc WoW

Pakistan says will never abandon Afghan people

Kashgar-Islamabad air cargo route inaugurated

PM, COAS discuss situation

Read more stories