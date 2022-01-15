Marigold Festival inaugurated at Karachi Zoo

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government’s Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that development projects were underway in the city and now the authorities are working instead of decrying for powers.

“The elected mayor will carry out long-term uplift projects. I have been made an Administrator for a short period of time so I am carrying out short term and immediate work. The master plan and policy of the city will be prepared by the next elected mayor and council. In the past Karachi was not a city of flowers but now we are decorating it with flowers,” the Administrator expressed these views while inaugurating the three-day Marigold Festival at Karachi Zoo on here.

PPP leaders Taimur Mir, Aftab Jakhrani, Moazzam Qureshi, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that thousands of people were witnessing flower show at the historic Mughal Garden. The doors of Mughal Garden of Karachi Zoo will remain open to the public till Sunday for Marigold Festival.

The Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that they want to decorate the whole city with flowers. He said that the purpose of this festival at Karachi Zoo is to hold flower display for nearby areas.

He said that the process of construction and development in the city is in full swing. He said that various roads would be constructed in Central and West District. He said that Iqbal Park Federal B Area is being built on the pattern of Jehangir Park President. “Road from Machli Chowk to Canopy is being constructed at a cost of Rs 800 million. Fish aquarium is also being rebuilt in Bagh Ibn Qasim, he added.

The Administrator said that the street lights of Mai Kolachi Road from Shawn Circle to be being re-installed, adding that expansion joints of all bridges in Karachi are being replaced and repaired. He said that reconstruction of Korangi 14000 road and other projects has been started. He said that the drainage system of the roads constructed in the last five years has been re-installed.

He said that various organizations and corporate companies should come and organize their programs in the historical Mughal Garden of Karachi Zoo so that they can benefit from the facility of the historical Garden, adding that it will also increase the revenue of the zoo.

He said that Gutter Bagheecha covers an area of 1,016 acres and 162 acres of land had been allotted for the park. Recently, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has canceled the land of KMC Officers Housing Society where we will plant trees and turn it into a beautiful park.

Replying to a question, he said that KMC hospitals were handed over to Sindh government not to Pakistan Peoples’ Party. “Abbasi Shaheed Hospital was built by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and we are going to improve it. The hospital was run in the wrong way which is why it has been ruined,” he added.

The Advisor said that a letter has been written to the administration of Askari Park to take over its possession, adding that KMC will get possession of Askari Park soon.

Administrator Karachi said that this is Karachi Zoo cheapest zoo in Pakistan, where the entrance fee is 15 rupees for children and 30 rupees for adults.

