ANL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.79%)
ASC 13.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.1%)
AVN 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.78 (-3.54%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
FFL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
FNEL 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.47%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
GGL 23.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.1%)
GTECH 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.15%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
PRL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.29%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.42%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.15%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.55%)
WAVES 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
YOUW 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 19,257 Decreased By -290.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 45,763 Increased By 0.3 (0%)
KSE30 17,999 Decreased By -2.8 (-0.02%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Marigold Festival inaugurated at Karachi Zoo

Recorder Report 15 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi and Sindh government’s Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that development projects were underway in the city and now the authorities are working instead of decrying for powers.

“The elected mayor will carry out long-term uplift projects. I have been made an Administrator for a short period of time so I am carrying out short term and immediate work. The master plan and policy of the city will be prepared by the next elected mayor and council. In the past Karachi was not a city of flowers but now we are decorating it with flowers,” the Administrator expressed these views while inaugurating the three-day Marigold Festival at Karachi Zoo on here.

PPP leaders Taimur Mir, Aftab Jakhrani, Moazzam Qureshi, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Administrator said that thousands of people were witnessing flower show at the historic Mughal Garden. The doors of Mughal Garden of Karachi Zoo will remain open to the public till Sunday for Marigold Festival.

The Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that they want to decorate the whole city with flowers. He said that the purpose of this festival at Karachi Zoo is to hold flower display for nearby areas.

He said that the process of construction and development in the city is in full swing. He said that various roads would be constructed in Central and West District. He said that Iqbal Park Federal B Area is being built on the pattern of Jehangir Park President. “Road from Machli Chowk to Canopy is being constructed at a cost of Rs 800 million. Fish aquarium is also being rebuilt in Bagh Ibn Qasim, he added.

The Administrator said that the street lights of Mai Kolachi Road from Shawn Circle to be being re-installed, adding that expansion joints of all bridges in Karachi are being replaced and repaired. He said that reconstruction of Korangi 14000 road and other projects has been started. He said that the drainage system of the roads constructed in the last five years has been re-installed.

He said that various organizations and corporate companies should come and organize their programs in the historical Mughal Garden of Karachi Zoo so that they can benefit from the facility of the historical Garden, adding that it will also increase the revenue of the zoo.

He said that Gutter Bagheecha covers an area of 1,016 acres and 162 acres of land had been allotted for the park. Recently, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has canceled the land of KMC Officers Housing Society where we will plant trees and turn it into a beautiful park.

Replying to a question, he said that KMC hospitals were handed over to Sindh government not to Pakistan Peoples’ Party. “Abbasi Shaheed Hospital was built by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and we are going to improve it. The hospital was run in the wrong way which is why it has been ruined,” he added.

The Advisor said that a letter has been written to the administration of Askari Park to take over its possession, adding that KMC will get possession of Askari Park soon.

Administrator Karachi said that this is Karachi Zoo cheapest zoo in Pakistan, where the entrance fee is 15 rupees for children and 30 rupees for adults.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Sindh government’s Spokesman Marigold Festival inaugurated at Karachi Zoo

Comments

Comments are closed.

Marigold Festival inaugurated at Karachi Zoo

Remittances up 11.3pc in 1HFY22

PM to interact with private sector during China visit

‘Citizen-centric’ national security policy launched

No E-Form for exports to Afghanistan: Banks stop receiving payments in USD, AED remittance form

Forensic audit of ex-CJP’s purported audio tape leak: IHC asks AGP to recommend names of credible firms/companies

UN projects 3.9pc growth

SPI down 0.43pc WoW

Pakistan says will never abandon Afghan people

World risks more years of high energy prices: IEA

Kashgar-Islamabad air cargo route inaugurated

Read more stories