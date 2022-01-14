ANL 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.4%)
AVN 107.40 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.59%)
BOP 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.26%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.03%)
GGGL 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
GGL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
GTECH 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.03%)
KEL 3.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
MLCF 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
PACE 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.8%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.91%)
PRL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
SNGP 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TELE 18.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.63%)
TPL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
TPLP 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.03%)
TREET 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.57%)
TRG 104.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.91%)
UNITY 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.88%)
WAVES 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
WTL 2.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
YOUW 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 19,450 Decreased By -97.2 (-0.5%)
KSE100 45,791 Increased By 28.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,018 Increased By 16.3 (0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,999
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,315,834
3,56724hr
Sindh
494,064
Punjab
450,686
Balochistan
33,682
Islamabad
110,243
KPK
181,996
Gold set for best weekly gain since Nov as US dollar, yields ease

Reuters 14 Jan, 2022

Gold was flat on Friday but the metal was set for its best weekly gain since November, buoyed by a weaker US dollar and Treasury yields, as traders awaited more economic data for clarity about the Federal Reserve's tapering policy.

Spot gold was flat at $1,824.25 per ounce by 0248 GMT, after snapping a four-session rally on Thursday. US gold futures edged up 0.2% to $1,824.30.

The metal has climbed about 1.6% this week, recouping most of the losses of the first week of 2022.

Gold prices stagnant

"Gold had been buoyant this week on expectations the Fed will not have to hike interest rates too aggressively," Phillip Futures analyst Avtar Sandu said in a note.

"However, the yellow metal's failure to break above $1,830 and hawkish comments from two Fed bankers caused the contract to retreat to close lower Thursday."

The dollar was headed for its largest weekly fall in eight months on Friday, making the greenback-priced gold cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies. US 10-year Treasury yields eased off two-year highs hit earlier this week.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard on Thursday became the latest and most senior US central banker to signal that the Fed is likely to start raising interest rates in March.

Gold is considered an inflationary hedge, but the metal is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investors await US economic data including retail sales and industrial production due later in the day, after December inflation print came in line with expectations.

Sandu said gold was moving back and forth in consolidation and a break above the $1,830 resistance would take prices to the next resistance at $1,860.

Spot silver was flat at $23.08 an ounce, platinum was up 0.2% at $971.61, and palladium fell 0.9% to $1,869.91.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

