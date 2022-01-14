Hong Kong shares sharply down at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened with big losses Friday morning after a number of top Federal Reserve officials pushed for a more hawkish approach to fighting inflation.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.00 percent, or 243.91 points, to 24,185.86.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.31 percent, or 11.19 points, to 3,544.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.51 percent, or 12.30 points, to 2,422.61.