Covid-19 positivity rate soars to 20.45pc in Karachi

KARACHI: As the upsurge in Covid-19 cases haunt the country, Karachi’s positivity rate has hit 20.45 percent, health department official said on Thursday. “In the last 24 hours, 1,645 coronavirus cases reported in Sindh,” provincial Health department stated. “Out of 1,645 Covid-19 cases, 1,433 have been reported in Karachi in last 24 hours,” according to the Health department.

Total 172 coronavirus patients have been in precarious condition in province, 14 of them on ventilators, officials said. 95 percent infections, reported in province last day, belong to Omicron variant of the virus, experts said. Experts have advised citizens to get vaccine shots and booster doses to avoid the pandemic.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 49,270 samples were tested during this period in country, out of which 3,019 turned out to be positive, showing a drastic surge in the national positivity rate to 6.12 percent as compared to Wednesday’s 4.7 percent.

