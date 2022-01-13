ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.35%)
ASL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3%)
AVN 106.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-2.4%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
FFL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.01%)
FNEL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
GGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.42%)
GTECH 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.88%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.18%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.94%)
PACE 4.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
PIBTL 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
PTC 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
SNGP 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.29%)
TELE 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.22%)
TPL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.41%)
TPLP 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.6%)
TREET 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.72%)
TRG 103.95 Decreased By ▼ -8.15 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.48%)
WAVES 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.23%)
WTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.85%)
YOUW 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.58%)
BR100 4,728 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.41%)
BR30 19,548 Decreased By -144.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 45,763 Decreased By -153.1 (-0.33%)
KSE30 18,001 Decreased By -69.1 (-0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,992
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,312,267
3,01924hr
Sindh
491,743
Punjab
449,843
Balochistan
33,675
Islamabad
109,944
KPK
181,906
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Delta eyes strong spring travel season after Omicron hit

AFP 13 Jan, 2022

NEW YORK: Delta Air Lines said Thursday it was past the worst of the Omicron Covid-19 surge as it projected a strong spring travel season while reporting a fourth-quarter loss.

The big US carrier, the first airline to report results, said operations had essentially recovered after the industry canceled thousands of December flights during a holiday-season Covid-19 outbreak in which thousands of employees could not work because of the virus.

"Delta's operation has stabilized over the last week and returned to pre-holiday performance," said Chief Executive Ed Bastian.

"Omicron is expected to temporarily delay the demand recovery 60 days, but as we look past the peak, we are confident in a strong spring and summer travel season with significant pent-up demand for consumer and business travel."

Bastian told CNBC that about 8,000 employees had caught the virus, but had recovered.

"There's been no significant issues" with health effects, he said. "But it knocked them out of the operation for a period of time."

Delta, Alaska cancel hundreds of flights due to bad weather, Omicron cases

Delta reported a loss of $408 million in the quarter on revenues of $9.5 billion, which are down about 17 percent from the equivalent period of 2019.

Delta projected that its first quarter 2022 capacity would be 83 to 85 percent of the 2019 level.

The airline also forecast fuel prices of between $2.35 and $2.50 a gallon, up from $2.10 in the most recent quarter.

Bastian told CNBC the airline would adjust if there is a "superspike" in oil prices, as some analysts have warned is possible.

"We've seen it in the past," Bastian said of higher oil prices.

"We've figured out what we have to do to be able to recover, that it ultimately comes down to pricing. You need to be able to put a product and service that customers are willing to pay for. It includes all the prices of oil and all the costs of delivery."

Shares of Delta rose 1.7 percent to $41.30 in pre-market trading.

COVID 19 Delta airlines Omicron

Comments

1000 characters

Delta eyes strong spring travel season after Omicron hit

Murree tragedy: IHC orders PM to summon NDMA meeting

PM Imran to visit China on February 3: Foreign Office

Finance ministry looks to pacify concerns over mini-budget, SBP bill

Rupee unable to sustain gains, depreciates against US dollar

FCA for November: NEPRA raises electricity rate by Rs4.3 per unit

KSE-100 down 0.33% as rising coronavirus cases hurt sentiment

Closure of schools: meeting of education ministers postponed

Sri Lanka central bank to get $400mn swap line from India's RBI

Cynergico approves acquisition of Puma Energy

AstraZeneca says early trial data indicates third dose helps against Omicron

Read more stories