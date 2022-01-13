ANL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
Root backs Silverwood to remain England coach despite Ashes failure

Reuters 13 Jan, 2022

England test captain Joe Root backed coach Chris Silverwood to remain in charge despite the team's meek surrender in the Ashes series, saying he has the players' respect.

Silverwood has come under pressure since England lost the third test as Australia took an unassailable 3-0 Ashes lead.

The 46-year-old missed the drawn fourth test in Sydney due to COVID-19 but will return for the final test, starting in Hobart on Friday.

Asked if he would like to see Silverwood continue beyond the Ashes, Root told British media on Thursday: "Yes, I would. It was a difficult week for the group of players with him not being around and it must have been very difficult for him.

Root wants 'fight and pride' from first ball in Hobart

"Given the performances we put in during the first three games, I feel we've let him and the coaches down. We've not played anywhere near the level we're capable of. It's a chance to do that this week."

Root's future as the England skipper has also come under doubt after the humiliating Ashes capitulation to Australia, with all-rounder Ben Stokes considered a viable option to replace him.

"(Silverwood) is very calm and he has the respect of the guys in the group," Root added. "He has got a desperation to see everyone do well and up-skill the players as best he can.

"For a long time, we've not been able to put our best teams out because we've been constantly trying to make sure, from a mental wellbeing point of view, everyone is looked after properly because of the schedule we've dealt with over two years."

