Mexico posts daily record for new coronavirus cases

MEXICO CITY: Mexico on Wednesday posted a record 44,187 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total number of infections to 4,214,253, Health Ministry data showed.

The previous record was set on Tuesday, when 33,626 new infections were recorded.

Mexico also reported 190 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the official death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began to 300,764.