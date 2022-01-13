Murree tragedy: IHC orders PM to summon NDMA meeting

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered on Thursday Prime Minister Imran Khan to summon a National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) meeting next week regarding the Murree tragedy that saw at least 22 tourists lose their lives in the calamity.

During the hearing, IHC Justice Athar Minallah expressed his displeasure saying there are multiple petitions regarding the deaths of the people killed last week in Murree. "Who is responsible for the lives of 22 people?" the judge asked.

The NDMA must have a proper management plan to avoid any incident like Murree tragedy, the chief justice said. The court was informed that only two meetings of the NDMA has taken place since 2013.

The chief justice of IHC said that the PM must summon a meeting of the NDMA and decide on those responsible for the tragedy. The high court has directed that a report be submitted regarding the outcome of the meeting on Friday (January 21).

Death toll in calamity-hit Murree rises to 22

On December 28, at least 22 tourists, including women and children, died in the cars stuck in Murree due to snowfall and subsequent traffic congestion. At least 1,000 cars were stuck in Murree, as tens of thousands of people thronged Murree to enjoy snowfall.

Pakistan Army and Rangers were called in to help with the rescue work. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said army engineers also reached the area to help open up the main highways.

Initial report by the inquiry committee into Murree declared carbon monoxide (CO) as major cause of the deaths. The report was submitted to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Murree tragedy: Probe points the finger at carbon monoxide, bureaucracy

More than 162,000 vehicles entered Murree from January 3 to January 7, according to the initial investigation document. The roads leading to and from Murree were not repaired for two years, the report revealed. These roads had unpaved patches that accumulated heavy snow causing traffic blockade.

The report pointed out the absence of the administrative machinery to facilitate the tourists. In one instance, the report indicated, there was a slippery road patch outside a cafe in Murree but the administration did nothing to fix it. This patch was the exit route from Murree to Rawalpindi, the report revealed.