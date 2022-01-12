Singapore Airlines launches 7-year US dollar bond issue

SYDNEY: Singapore Airlines Ltd launched a seven-year US dollar bond offering on Wednesday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The issue consists of one tranche, and price guidance to investors has been set at Treasuries plus 210 basis points, the term sheet said.

Singapore Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The airline is aiming to raise $500 million to $750 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The deal is only the second U.S dollar bond offering from Singapore Airlines, with the first made in January 2021 when it raised $500 million.

It plans to use the cash raised to buy new planes, make aircraft related payments and refinance some existing debt, the term sheet said.

Final pricing for the bond is due to be set later on Wednesday.