ANL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
ASC 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
ASL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
AVN 109.40 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.57%)
BOP 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.58%)
CNERGY 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.05%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.22%)
FNEL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
GGGL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.89%)
GGL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.3%)
GTECH 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.29%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
KOSM 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 35.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PACE 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.33%)
PIBTL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
PRL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PTC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.25%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.13%)
TELE 18.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.04%)
TPL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.72%)
TPLP 31.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
TREET 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.76%)
TRG 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.81%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.12%)
WAVES 16.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.51%)
WTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (10.64%)
YOUW 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.54%)
BR100 4,778 Increased By 30.2 (0.64%)
BR30 20,022 Increased By 226.9 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,098 Increased By 217.3 (0.47%)
KSE30 18,140 Increased By 83.7 (0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,987
1324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,309,248
2,07424hr
Sindh
490,010
Punjab
448,924
Balochistan
33,664
Islamabad
109,660
KPK
181,842
Jan 12, 2022
CBOT soybeans may retest support at $13.72

Reuters 12 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may retest a support at $13.72 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall into $13.31 to $13.56-1/4 range.

A five-wave cycle from $12.23-1/2 has completed, as confirmed by its wave structure and the deep fall triggered by the resistance at $14.13.

The wave (4) ended around $13.31, which serves as a target for this week.

A break above $13.97-1/4 may lead to a gain limited to $14.13, as the bearish divergence on RSI suggests an exhaustion of the uptrend.

Soybeans tick up, gains curbed by improved South American weather outlook

Bearish divergence also appeared on the daily RSI. When coinciding with the completion of a five-wave cycle, this indicator is more effective in suggesting a trend reversal.

The contract may consolidate around $13.85-3/4 before falling.

A strong gain towards the resistance at $14.11 is less possible.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

