CBOT soybeans may retest support at $13.72

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may retest a support at $13.72 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall into $13.31 to $13.56-1/4 range.

A five-wave cycle from $12.23-1/2 has completed, as confirmed by its wave structure and the deep fall triggered by the resistance at $14.13.

The wave (4) ended around $13.31, which serves as a target for this week.

A break above $13.97-1/4 may lead to a gain limited to $14.13, as the bearish divergence on RSI suggests an exhaustion of the uptrend.

Bearish divergence also appeared on the daily RSI. When coinciding with the completion of a five-wave cycle, this indicator is more effective in suggesting a trend reversal.

The contract may consolidate around $13.85-3/4 before falling.

A strong gain towards the resistance at $14.11 is less possible.

