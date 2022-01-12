Interim bail allowed to Bashir Memon

LAHORE: A sessions’ court on Tuesday allowed interim bail to former director general Federal Investigating Authority (FIA) Bashir Memon till January 31 and issued notice to respondents also. The court directed the FIA authorities to produce the record of the cases against the applicant on next hearing. The FIA had registered three cases of fraud, human trafficking and money laundering against the applicant in 2020.

