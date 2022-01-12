Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
12 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (January 11, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
380,561,095 201,022,084 201,022,084 5,521,291,017
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 801,516,922 (942,813,896) (141,296,974)
Local Individuals 9,925,206,384 (9,440,948,320) 484,258,064
Local Corporates 3,581,925,772 (3,924,886,862) (342,961,090)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.