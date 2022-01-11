ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 19,661 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,697 Decreased By -190.9 (-0.42%)
KSE30 17,983 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.52%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble touches 1-week high vs dollar with geopolitics in focus

  • The rouble was up 0.2% against the dollar at 74.86, after earlier hitting 74.79, its strongest point since Jan. 4
Reuters 11 Jan 2022

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble edged up to touch a one-week high against the dollar on Tuesday, with geopolitics in focus during a week of high-profile meetings between Moscow and the West and as investors kept one eye on developments in Kazakhstan.

At 0735 GMT, the rouble was up 0.2% against the dollar at 74.86, after earlier hitting 74.79, its strongest point since Jan. 4.

It had gained 0.1% to trade at 84.88 versus the euro.

High commodity prices are supporting the rouble, Promsvyazbank analysts said in a note, who expect the currency to consolidate near 74.5 versus the greenback.

Russia and the United States gave no sign of narrowing their differences on Ukraine and wider European security in talks in Geneva on Monday, as Moscow repeated demands that Washington says it cannot accept.

As of yet there are no headlines to speak of from the US-Russia meetings, said BCS Global Markets, adding that market moves were likely to be cautious as investors awaited further clarity on the geopolitical front and on the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy, with Chairman Jerome Powell due to speak later in the day.

Russia has further meetings scheduled this week, with NATO members in Brussels on Wednesday and with the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna on Thursday.

The Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) military bloc will start withdrawing its troops from Kazakhstan in two days' time, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told parliament, after several days of unrest across the country.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.7% at $81.46 a barrel, supporting Russian stock indexes.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 1.4% to 1,587.8 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.9% higher at 3,772.5 points.

Rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble touches 1-week high vs dollar with geopolitics in focus

Import of vehicles, other items: Cabinet to approve duties’ rationalization

SBP bill: Tarin, Baqir successfully persuade NA panel

Pakistan has vaccinated over 100mn people: Asad Umar

Foreign income assets, liabilities: SC suspends SHC verdict

US reports 1.35mn COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

UN wants $5bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022

Senate body rejects key proposals of Finance Bill

Rs100bn payment to IPPs okayed by ECC

KCR project: Work to invite private investors in final stages, says Asad Umar

Proposed Finance Bill: There will be ‘some’ inflation: Tarin

Read more stories