ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.09%)
BR30 19,641 Decreased By -21.6 (-0.11%)
KSE100 45,707 Decreased By -180.4 (-0.39%)
KSE30 17,988 Decreased By -90 (-0.5%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Tokyo stocks end lower on US tightening fears

AFP 11 Jan 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower on Tuesday after Wall Street shares ended mostly down on worries over a possible tightening of US monetary policy to address inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.90 percent, or 256.08 points, to end at 28,222.48, while the broader Topix index fell 0.44 percent, or 8.86 points, to 1,986.82.

The dollar fetched 115.22 yen in Asian trade, almost unchanged from 115.20 in New York late Monday.

"There was growing concern among investors that the normalisation of US monetary policy might be brought forward, prompting them to sell growth stocks," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota edged up 0.62 percent to 2,322 yen, Sony Group was down 0.92 percent to 14,405 yen and Fujitsu dipped 1.91 percent to 18,400 yen.

Nippon Paint plunged 12.28 percent to 1,100 yen after it said it will offer $1.8 billion in overseas share sales.

