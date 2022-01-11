ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By -5.8 (-0.12%)
BR30 19,642 Decreased By -20 (-0.1%)
KSE100 45,718 Decreased By -169.3 (-0.37%)
KSE30 17,996 Decreased By -82 (-0.45%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall as virus worries, Fed rate hike bets weigh; Hong Kong up

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

SHANGHAI: China shares fell on Tuesday as expectations of quicker US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes and domestic local COVID-19 outbreaks weighed on sentiment, with defence and information technology stocks leading the decline.

The CSI300 index fell 0.3% to 4,830.14 by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,590.82.

The Hang Seng index climbed 0.4% to 23,833.57. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.5% to 8,408.52.

** Some of Wall Street's biggest banks now expect the Fed to raise interest rates four times this year, and Goldman Sachs sees the Fed beginning the process of reducing its balance sheet size as soon as July.

** The defence sector slumped 2.2%, while the information technology sub-index, agriculture stocks and automobiles retreated between 1.5% and 1.8%.

** China is battling with the latest local COVID-19 outbreaks, and the Omicron variant has been detected in at least three provinces.

** Real estate developers extended gains to a third session, rising 2.1% on marginal policy easing expectations for the sector.

** Some banks rose on robust 2021 earnings results, with the CSI 300 Banks Index up more than 1%.

** Tech giants and healthcare firms lifted Hong Kong stocks.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index gained 0.5%, with Tencent Holdings and Meituan up 1.6% and 1.9% respectively, while Alibaba Group lost 1.4%.

** Wuxi Biologics jumped 6.2% to become the biggest percentage gainer on the Hang Seng Index, after a filing showed JPMorgan Chase & Co's long position in the pharmaceutical firm had risen to 5%.

** The Hang Seng healthcare sub-index gained 2.4%. CanSino Biologics Inc fell 6.7% on a share sale report.

** Property developer Shimao Group Holdings edged up 0.4% after it denied a report that it had entered into a preliminary agreement to sell a Shanghai plaza.

** Mainland developers listed in Hong Kong added 2.3%.

China shares

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks fall as virus worries, Fed rate hike bets weigh; Hong Kong up

Import of vehicles, other items: Cabinet to approve duties’ rationalization

SBP bill: Tarin, Baqir successfully persuade NA panel

Pakistan has vaccinated over 100mn people: Asad Umar

Foreign income assets, liabilities: SC suspends SHC verdict

US reports 1.35mn COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

UN wants $5bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022

Senate body rejects key proposals of Finance Bill

Rs100bn payment to IPPs okayed by ECC

KCR project: Work to invite private investors in final stages, says Asad Umar

Proposed Finance Bill: There will be ‘some’ inflation: Tarin

Read more stories