HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Australia shares set to open lower, NZ slides

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

Australia shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday, hurt by likely losses in commodity-reliant indexes due to weaker prices, rising Omicron infections and worries around an interest rate hike.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, and were trading at a 149.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark had ended 0.1% lower on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index lost 0.3% to 12,856.85 points in early trade.

