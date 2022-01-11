ANL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.07%)
FNEL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.26%)
GGGL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
GGL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
GTECH 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.78%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.3%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.81%)
PIBTL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PRL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
PTC 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.27%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.7%)
SNGP 34.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TELE 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 43.38 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (4.4%)
TRG 110.11 Increased By ▲ 8.01 (7.85%)
UNITY 29.67 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.7%)
WAVES 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
WTL 2.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.17%)
YOUW 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BR100 4,720 Decreased By -12.6 (-0.27%)
BR30 19,619 Decreased By -43.5 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,756 Decreased By -131.8 (-0.29%)
KSE30 17,994 Decreased By -83.8 (-0.46%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,974
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,307,174
1,46724hr
Sindh
488,608
Punjab
448,479
Balochistan
33,661
Islamabad
109,495
KPK
181,790
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open lower on US monetary tightening fears

AFP 11 Jan 2022

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday after Wall Street shares ended mostly down on worries over shifting US monetary policy to address inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.34 percent, or 97.76 points, to 28,380.80 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.05 percent, or 1.09 points, to 1,994.59.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with falls after the US Dow lost ground," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said.

"A better-than-expected US jobless rate prompted fears that the Federal Reserve may accelerate the normalisation of its monetary policy," he added.

Tokyo stocks open lower, extending US falls

The dollar fetched 115.23 yen in early Asian trade, against 115.20 yen in New York late Monday.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.41 percent at 2,298 yen, Sony Group was off 0.65 percent at 14,445 yen and Fujitsu was 1.63 percent lower at 18,455 yen.

Nippon Paint nosedived 11.88 percent to 1,105 yen after it said it will offer $1.8 billion in overseas share sales.

Tokyo stocks

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks open lower on US monetary tightening fears

SBP bill: Tarin, Baqir successfully persuade NA panel

Foreign income assets, liabilities: SC suspends SHC verdict

Dawood wants continued support for exports

Senate body rejects key proposals of Finance Bill

Proposed Finance Bill: There will be ‘some’ inflation: Tarin

Large ministries, divisions: Cabinet discusses possibility of initiating hybrid system

Rs100bn payment to IPPs okayed by ECC

Dawood tells PRGMEA: Textile, Apparel Policy 2020-25 not withdrawn

Taliban FM meets son of ‘Lion of Panjshir’ in Iran

Top TTP fugitive killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories