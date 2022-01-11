PARTLY FACETIOUS: Insanity produces different results…

“I believe one should really aim high — The Khan reckons he will leave the same mark in our history that Quaid-e-Azam enjoys to this day, I mean no one has been able to dislodge the place Jinnah has in our hearts passed on from generation to generation…”

“Written history rightly gives credit to Jinnah and the recent change in curriculum from class 1 to 5 with mandatory classes on Islam…”

“Notwithstanding different interpretations!”

“Hey standardization means all are dealt the same cards anyway I think of Einstein when I think of Nawaz Sharif.”

“Are you out of your mind – none of the Sharifs, including Nawaz Sharif, understands the basic laws of physics…”

“There is a saying attributed to Einstein which is: insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results…”

“You are being facetious but I agree with you – fourth time Nawaz Sharif will do the same unto Those Others…”

“Hmmm, assuming that all cases and conviction fall by the wayside against him again, how long do you reckon he can live in the Prime Minister’s House next time?”

“Last time he was in the Prime Minister’s House the longest - four years so I assume next time around maybe 4 years and one month…and need I add if Maryam moves in with him which is a forgone conclusion I reckon maybe a year or two less…”

“Don’t be facetious, besides I would have you know that in quantum theory what Einstein referred to as insanity produces different results with the same inputs – if high energy particle colliders are bashed together in precisely the same way trillions of times they get different results…”

“Ah so you reckon Nawaz Sharif will be bashing those high energy particle colliders…”

“Ha ha, yes…anyway what about Zardari sahib?”

“Zardari sahib has always said he is a student of history…”

“Reminds me of Babar Awan who had claimed he had a doctorate from Montecito!”

“Babar Awan’s official website, in his capacity as the Prime Minister’s special assistant refers to him as Mister so let it be.”

“Right, besides Zardari sahib never claimed he had a degree he said he is a student of history and need I add as a student he must appreciate The Khan’s focus on amending the curriculum…”

“I have two observations. First, The Khan is being unfair to the youth – I mean well into his 40s The Khan engaged in activities that shall we say did not quite conform to moral values he now espouses, and I would urge him to allow the youth some latitude that he himself enjoyed…”

“Hmmm, not happening and the other observation?”

“Going to Murree when all other entertainment is not available – some due to pandemic and the rest due to The Khan’s daily lectures on religion and…”

“Oh that has been taken care of — The Buzz is going to give Rs 8 lakh per death from the taxpayers’ money so 184 lakhs…”

“How much did his helicopter trip to Murree cost the taxpayers?”

“I believe that is around 10 to 20 rupees per trip…”

“Right.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022