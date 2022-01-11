City police making serious efforts to address public grievances: IGP

ISLAMABAD: The City police making utmost efforts to address the public grievances on a priority basis and to curb various kinds of crime in the federal capital, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Ahsan Younus, said on Monday.

The IGP, while listening to public complaints during a khuli katcheri asked all the police officials to resolve the public complaints on priority, adding that the purpose of holding these khuli katcheries is to resolve public issues, immediately, and purely on merit.

He also directed senior officers of different zones to take immediate and strict action against land grabbers in the city. “No one would be allowed to grab property of any citizen,” he added. The IGP said that it is our prime responsibility to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens and resolve their problems on priority.

Citizens trust on the police department to be won through resolving their issues, he said. The IGP also directed all the SHOs to remain present in their offices from 3pm to 5pm daily and listen to the public complaints.

Such interactions with citizens are aimed to promote community policing, resolve the issues of the people at their doorstep through merit and curb activities of the anti-social elements, he added. Meanwhile, the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the capital claimed to have arrested two robbers involved in numerous house and shop robberies.

The CIA police team comprising Sub-Inspector (SI) Turabul Hassan, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jaffar Ali and officials apprehended two robbers of an Afghan gang involved in numerous house and shop robberies in various areas of Koral and recovered gold ornaments, cash, mobile phone, motorbike, and two 30-bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Police registered cases against the arrested persons in Koral police station and further investigation is underway from them. Those who were nabbed were identified as Noor Hassan alias Noora, resident of Afghanistan, and Abdul Aziz, resident of Afghanistan.

The accused have confessed to their involvement in case FIR no 947/21 under section 392/411 Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) Koral police station, case FIR no 193/21 under section 392/411 PPC Koral police station, case FIR no 1101/21 under section A.O 13.20.65 Koral police station, and case FIR no 1102/21 under section AO 13.20.65 Koral police station.

