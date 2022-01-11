ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
Toronto index slips

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

TORONTO: Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday as a spike in US Treasury yields fueled concerns about the prospect of higher interest rates.

At 9:44 a.m. ET (14:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 122.26 points, or 0.58%, at 20,962.19, as technology stocks hit its lowest level since May 2021.

Toronto-listed technology stocks fell 2.3%, and were on track for its sixth-consecutive session in losses mirroring weakness in US tech-heavy Nasdaq index.

“Its going to be a continuation of last week’s pattern and I think everyone’s watching bond yields to get a signal. Yields are up, so that’s going to put pressure on tech stocks,” said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

US Treasury yields reached a new two-year high and investors fretted about the prospect of a more hawkish Fed this year, especially the timing of interest rate hikes.

Higher interest rates reduce the value to investors of the future cash flows that technology and other high growth sectors are expected to produce.

