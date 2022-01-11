ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks rise

Reuters 11 Jan 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose to a four-week high on Monday, helped by a jump in technology shares and a rebound in property plays.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.1%, to 23,746.54, while the China Enterprises Index gained 1.6%, to 8,365.37.

The Hang Seng Tech Index rose for the third consecutive session, up nearly 2.2%.

The index has gained more than 7% from record lows hit last Thursday, as some investors think the sell-off in Chinese tech shares fuelled by concerns over Beijing’s crackdown is overdone. Property shares rose to a four-week high, led by developer Shimao Group Holdings.

Shimao surged 19% after Caixin reported the developer has put on sale all of its real estate projects, including both residential and commercial properties, to accelerates asset disposals.

The gain was also aided by market talks that the government is asking some state-owned developers to provide liquidity to cash-strapped private real estate companies including Shimao.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index Hong kong stock market

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Hong Kong stocks rise

Import of vehicles, other items: Cabinet to approve duties’ rationalization

Foreign income assets, liabilities: SC suspends SHC verdict

Dawood wants continued support for exports

Senate body rejects key proposals of Finance Bill

Proposed Finance Bill: There will be ‘some’ inflation: Tarin

Gulf ministers visit China amid energy fears

Large ministries, divisions: Cabinet discusses possibility of initiating hybrid system

Taliban FM meets son of ‘Lion of Panjshir’ in Iran

China offers Kazakhstan security support

Top TTP fugitive killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories