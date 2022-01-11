Tokyo shares close marginally lower

TOKYO: Tokyo shares gave up early gains and closed slightly lower on Friday as investors awaited US jobs data to be released later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.03 percent or 9.31 points to end at 28,478.56, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.07 percent or 1.33 points to 1,995.68.

The dollar stood at 115.92 yen in Asian trade against 115.89 on Thursday in New York.

“Many investors sold shares to square their position ahead of a three-day weekend, and pending the announcement of US jobs data,” Okasan Online Securities said. Monday is a public holiday in Japan.

Shortly before the opening bell, the Japanese government said the nation’s household spending in November dropped 1.3 percent from a year ago.

Among major shares, Sony Group rebounded 0.58 percent to 14,540 yen. Nintendo rose 1.39 percent to 53,800 yen. SoftBank Group jumped 2.17 percent to 5,489 yen.