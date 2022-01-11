KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (January 10, 2022).

================================================================================================ CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================================ Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================================ D.J.M. Sec. Aisha Steel Mills Ltd 2,100,000 19.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,100,000 19.00 MRA Sec. Cnergyico PK Ltd. 6,825,000 6.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,825,000 6.80 D.J.M. Sec. Dewan Farooqe Motors 500 6.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 6.50 D.J.M. Sec. Dewan Sugar 5,000 3.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 3.50 Topline Sec. Engro Corporation 100,000 274.97 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 274.97 M. M. M. A. Khanani F.Dawood Inv. Bank 10,500 3.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 3.80 M. M. M. A. Khanani Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 9,500 24.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 24.50 D.J.M. Sec. Kot Addu Power Comp. 2,600,000 35.19 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,600,000 35.19 D.J.M. Sec. National Bank Pak. 3,650,000 36.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,650,000 36.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani SaudiPak Leas. 5,000 2.75 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 2.75 Darson Sec. SILKBANK Ltd. 5,000 1.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 1.50 Azee Sec. Sui Northern 21,000 34.49 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,000 34.49 H. M. Idrees H. Adam TRG Pakistan Ltd. 32,000 109.17 MRA Sec. 455 102.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,455 109.08 BMA Capital Unity Foods Ltd. (R) 4 2.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4 2.30 ================================================================================================ Total Turnover 15,363,959 ================================================================================================

