ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 11 Jan 2022

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (January 10, 2022).

================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================================
Member                            Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                                    of Shares
================================================================================================
D.J.M. Sec.                       Aisha Steel Mills Ltd                 2,100,000          19.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              2,100,000          19.00
MRA Sec.                          Cnergyico PK Ltd.                     6,825,000           6.80
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              6,825,000           6.80
D.J.M. Sec.                       Dewan Farooqe Motors                        500           6.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    500           6.50
D.J.M. Sec.                       Dewan Sugar                               5,000           3.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  5,000           3.50
Topline Sec.                      Engro Corporation                       100,000         274.97
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                100,000         274.97
M. M. M. A. Khanani               F.Dawood Inv. Bank                       10,500           3.80
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 10,500           3.80
M. M. M. A. Khanani               Jah. Siddiqui & Co.                       9,500          24.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  9,500          24.50
D.J.M. Sec.                       Kot Addu Power Comp.                  2,600,000          35.19
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              2,600,000          35.19
D.J.M. Sec.                       National Bank Pak.                    3,650,000          36.00
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              3,650,000          36.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani               SaudiPak Leas.                            5,000           2.75
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  5,000           2.75
Darson Sec.                       SILKBANK Ltd.                             5,000           1.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  5,000           1.50
Azee Sec.                         Sui Northern                             21,000          34.49
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 21,000          34.49
H. M. Idrees H. Adam              TRG Pakistan Ltd.                        32,000         109.17
MRA Sec.                                                                      455         102.50
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 32,455         109.08
BMA Capital                       Unity Foods Ltd. (R)                          4           2.30
                                  Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                      4           2.30
================================================================================================
                                  Total Turnover                       15,363,959
================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

