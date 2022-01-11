Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
11 Jan 2022
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (January 10, 2022).
================================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
================================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
================================================================================================
D.J.M. Sec. Aisha Steel Mills Ltd 2,100,000 19.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,100,000 19.00
MRA Sec. Cnergyico PK Ltd. 6,825,000 6.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,825,000 6.80
D.J.M. Sec. Dewan Farooqe Motors 500 6.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 6.50
D.J.M. Sec. Dewan Sugar 5,000 3.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 3.50
Topline Sec. Engro Corporation 100,000 274.97
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 274.97
M. M. M. A. Khanani F.Dawood Inv. Bank 10,500 3.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,500 3.80
M. M. M. A. Khanani Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 9,500 24.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 24.50
D.J.M. Sec. Kot Addu Power Comp. 2,600,000 35.19
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,600,000 35.19
D.J.M. Sec. National Bank Pak. 3,650,000 36.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,650,000 36.00
M. M. M. A. Khanani SaudiPak Leas. 5,000 2.75
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 2.75
Darson Sec. SILKBANK Ltd. 5,000 1.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 1.50
Azee Sec. Sui Northern 21,000 34.49
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 21,000 34.49
H. M. Idrees H. Adam TRG Pakistan Ltd. 32,000 109.17
MRA Sec. 455 102.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 32,455 109.08
BMA Capital Unity Foods Ltd. (R) 4 2.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4 2.30
================================================================================================
Total Turnover 15,363,959
================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.