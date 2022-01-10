ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 71 (1.52%)
BR30 19,662 Increased By 382.2 (1.98%)
KSE100 45,888 Increased By 542 (1.2%)
KSE30 18,078 Increased By 179.3 (1%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Brazil's real leads Latam FX losses on iron ore woes

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

Brazil's real fell on Monday, tracking declines in iron ore prices on concerns over Chinese demand, while broader Latin American currencies fell ahead of key inflation readings this week.

The real shed 0.7% as Chinese iron ore futures slumped more than 2% amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Several iron ore miners have also halted operations in southeastern Brazil due to heavy rains that are affecting the state of Minas Gerais. A prolonged outage could dent Brazil's major iron ore exports.

Shares in Vale, CSN Mineracao SA and Mineracao Usiminas fell between 1.6% and 3.2%.

Investors are now awaiting December IPCA inflation data from Brazil on Tuesday, to see whether a mild decline in consumer prices persisted from November.

Inflation is still at more than six-year highs in the country, putting more pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates.

Compared with November, the December IPCA "is expected to have been benefited from lower monthly prints in fuels, cooking gas, and electricity tariffs", Goldman Sachs said in a note, adding that inflation for 2021 was likely to come in at 10%.

Broader Latin American currencies retreated, with MSCI's index of regional currencies down 0.1%.

Caution kicked in ahead of key US inflation data on Wednesday, which could push the Federal Reserve into raising interest rates by as soon as March.

Higher rates in the developed world tend to make risk-driven assets appear less attractive.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 on the continent has also dented sentiment in recent weeks, with countries such as Mexico marking record-high daily cases.

Mexico's peso fell 0.5%, while Peru's sol shed 0.2%.

Peru, which has one of the world's highest COVID-19 mortality rates per number of inhabitants, last week raised its pandemic alert level in various cities and tightened some restrictions.

Latin American stocks fell in early trade, with MSCI's index of regional equities down 0.5%.

Elsewhere Russia's rouble largely trimmed early gains, trading up 0.4% as the United States and Russia began tough negotiations in Geneva over Ukraine.

Colombian markets were closed for a holiday.

Latam FX Brazil's real

