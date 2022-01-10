ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,729 Increased By 67.1 (1.44%)
BR30 19,538 Increased By 257.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 45,847 Increased By 501.6 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,073 Increased By 174.8 (0.98%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $14.13

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may retest a resistance at $14.13 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $14.23 to $14.38-1/2 range.

The contract has risen above a key barrier at $13.97-1/4, the 161.8% projection level of an upward wave C from $12.23-1/2. Chances are it may extend gains to $14.54.

The resistance triggered a correction which seems to be completing around a support at $13.97-1/4. The uptrend may have resumed while riding on a wave 5.

The strong bullish momentum suggests an extension of this wave. A break below $13.97-1/4 could cause a fall to $13.84-3/4.

On the daily chart, the contract is testing a resistance at $14.11, the last barrier towards $14.45-1/2.

So much of the drop from $14.45-1/2 has been reversed that this high is highly likely to be revisited.

However, the bearish divergence on RSI suggests a due deep correction which may occur soon, unless it could be violated by a strong rise on Monday.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

soybean

