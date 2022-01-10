CBOT soybeans may retest resistance at $14.13

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may retest a resistance at $14.13 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $14.23 to $14.38-1/2 range.

The contract has risen above a key barrier at $13.97-1/4, the 161.8% projection level of an upward wave C from $12.23-1/2. Chances are it may extend gains to $14.54.

The resistance triggered a correction which seems to be completing around a support at $13.97-1/4. The uptrend may have resumed while riding on a wave 5.

The strong bullish momentum suggests an extension of this wave. A break below $13.97-1/4 could cause a fall to $13.84-3/4.

On the daily chart, the contract is testing a resistance at $14.11, the last barrier towards $14.45-1/2.

So much of the drop from $14.45-1/2 has been reversed that this high is highly likely to be revisited.

However, the bearish divergence on RSI suggests a due deep correction which may occur soon, unless it could be violated by a strong rise on Monday.

