ANL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
ASL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.72%)
AVN 107.00 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.52%)
BOP 8.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FFL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.25%)
GGGL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
GGL 24.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.9%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
KOSM 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.84%)
MLCF 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PACE 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
SILK 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
SNGP 34.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
TELE 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.2%)
TPL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.53%)
TPLP 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
TREET 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
TRG 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-3.46%)
UNITY 28.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WAVES 16.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
WTL 2.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.44%)
YOUW 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BR100 4,720 Increased By 57.6 (1.24%)
BR30 19,376 Increased By 95.9 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,813 Increased By 467.7 (1.03%)
KSE30 18,054 Increased By 155.2 (0.87%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Soybeans ease after rally, Latin America crop woes limit decline

Reuters 10 Jan 2022

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures slid on Monday, giving up some of the previous session's gains, although declining production in the world's top exporter Brazil limited losses.

Corn and wheat prices eased in Asian trade.

"It is the dry weather in South America that is driving the market," a Singapore-based grains and oilseeds trader said. "The damage could reduce yields."

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.6% to $14.02-1/4 a bushel by 0256 GMT.

Corn lost 0.3% to $6.05-1/2 a bushel and wheat gave up 0.3% to $7.56-1/2 a bushel.

The agricultural markets are looking for a direction from a series of US Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop reports scheduled for Jan. 12, including updated estimates of South American production.

The La Nina climate phenomenon affected Brazilian soybean and corn crops last year and could harm production this year again, according to a Bank of America Securities research note.

It said the 2020/21 season has brought opposite climate conditions for Brazil's regions: The Center-West and Northeast have suffered from heavier rainfall while the South has been hit by drought.

Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Jan. 4, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position in soybeans.

soybean

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Soybeans ease after rally, Latin America crop woes limit decline

6th review: IMF accepts Pakistan's request to reschedule, says finance ministry

OCAC’s solution aimed at rescuing local refineries?

Covid-19: Pakistan reports highest single-day cases since October 2

Karachi's Green Line bus project starts full commercial operation: Asad Umar

REAP raises objections, terms Finance (Supplementary) Bill 2021 'devastating step'

Djokovic wins Australia visa case, judge orders his release

Tax exemptions: Two AJK hydropower projects concerned at proposed withdrawal

IMF warns developing countries of 'economic turbulence'

'Victims on every floor': Nine kids among 19 dead in New York fire

Murree tragedy: Probe points the finger at carbon monoxide, bureaucracy

Read more stories