Pakistan

July 17, 2020 to June 1, 2021: Surpassing target, Customs Peshawar collects Rs30,515.96m

Recorder Report 10 Jan 2022

PESHAWAR: Customs Peshawar has collected Rs30515.96 million against the fixed target of Rs5918.0 million from July 17, 2020 to June 2021, showing an unprecedented increase as compared to previous collection of revenue/tax collection targets. Official documents revealed that the customs authorities have collected Rs11989.89 million on head of customs duties (Net) against the fixed target of Rs5918.0 million from July 17, 2020 to June 2021.

Similarly, it said that a sum of Rs238.14 million has been collected on the head of Rebate/Refund (C.D) in the afore-mentioned period. Likewise, the documents said that Rs13649.46 million fetched on head of sale tax (Net) while Rs0.41 million has been collected on head of Refund (S.T) till June 2021.

The official documents furthermore revealed that the authorities had so far collected Rs26.87 million on head of Federal Excise Duty (FED) on imports (Net) till June 2021, however, the document showed that refund (FED) remained at zero. It further disclosed that Rs4849.74 million had been fetched on the head of A.I.T/Withholding Tax (WHT) till June 2021. A gross total of the revenue/tax collection had shown at Rs30515.96 million against the fixed target of Rs5918.0 million, showing an unprecedented increase as compared to previous figures.

From July 01, 2021 to 31 December 2021, the figures furthermore revealed that customs has collected Rs11223.85 million against the projected target of Rs7406.0 million on the head of various duties/levies. Similarly, Rs142.66 million had been collected on head of rebate/refund (C.D) during the above-stated period. Likewise, Rs10419.13 million has been collected on head of sale tax (Net) while Refund (S.T) has remained zero.

On the head of federal excise duty, Rs3.5 million had been collected during the afore-mentioned period. Similarly, Rs3894.67 million had been collected on head of A.I.T/WHT – withholding tax (Net) during July 01, 2021 to 31 December 2021 so that had shown the gross revenue/duties collection at Rs25541.15 million against the fixed target of Rs7406 million, showing unprecedented increase during the period as compared to the previous figures/ratio.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Federal Excise Duty withholding tax Customs duties Sale Tax Customs Peshawar

