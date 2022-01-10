ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Business Recorder Logo
Pakistan

Joint fundraiser of GCT, SAF to be held in Lahore on 13th

Recorder Report 10 Jan 2022

LAHORE: The alliance of two leading charities of Pakistan-the Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) and Green Crescent Trust (GCT) for the first time are jointly stepping outside Sindh and coming to Lahore with an aim to extend their joint charitable work all over Pakistan for enrollment of the out-of-school children.

The third joint fundraiser of the GCT and SAF will be held at a hotel in Lahore on January 13, 2022 to generate funds for the provision of quality school education to 10,000 out of school children belonging to the deprived communities in the country.

Both the non-profits joined hands in 2018 to work together for the education of the out of school children of the deprived communities. Both the charities have been jointly running 8 schools having an enrollment of 3,000 students from the backward areas. The SAF and GCT have the aim to increase the number of their jointly managed charitable schools to 100 in the next five years for the children of the underprivileged areas.

Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, will grace the occasion as chief guest. Leading sports celebrities including Shahid Afridi, Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam, Squash Legend Jahangir Khan and many players of Pakistan Cricket team will attend the event. Dr. Amjad Saquib, Founding Chairman, Akhuwat and 200 plus leading businessmen with families will also grace the occasion as guest of Honor.

The sports memorabilia belonging to these celebrities will also be auctioned to generate funds for the noble cause. Renowned humorist Anwar Maqsood will make a special appearance at the fundraiser. Other notable guests expected on the day, include Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas, Punjab Sports Minister Muhammad Taimoor Khan, APTMA patron-in-chief Gouhar Ijaz.

Celebrity actor, Adnan Siddiqui, Anwer Maqsood and Raja Matlub will jointly conduct the proceedings of the fundraiser.

The SAF having extensive charitable work in many fields all across the country in recent past conduct a successful food ration drive during Covid-19 lockdown with active in-person participation of Shahid Afridi. The GCT has been working in the field of education for the past 28 years with a network of 155 charitable schools having enrollment of 29,000 students of the deprived families.

SAF Chairman, Shahid Afridi, said that his non-profit had joined hands with the GCT in view of its 28 years-long work to educate children of the backward areas, as the concerned charities of Pakistan should combine their resources in the same manner to do the noble work of ending illiteracy in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Lahore Green Crescent Trust Shahid Afridi Foundation Joint fundraiser

