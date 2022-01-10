ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,972
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,305,707
1,64924hr
Sindh
487,668
Punjab
448,091
Balochistan
33,659
Islamabad
109,396
KPK
181,757
Mango growers advised to insulate orchards from frost

APP 10 Jan 2022

MULTAN: The Agriculture Department advised farmers to opt for light irrigation of their mango orchards at night in case of chances of frost to save mango plants from adverse impact.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Assistant Director Abdus Samad said that mango was termed as king of fruits which was being produced in over 90 countries. About 18 countries including Pakistan produce over 87 percent mangoes. Pakistan is ranked as 6th biggest country in terms of mango production as the fruit was cultivated over 170,000 hectares in the country. The total production is 1,784,000 tonnes in Pakistan.

Abdus Samad observed that frost could damage the plants to a greater extent. He, however, added that farmers should avoid irrigation in case their plants did not bear fruit last year and may have carbohydrates in excess.

When farmers noticed their plants meeting flower stage prematurely and early due to higher temperature during day time and resorted to water application which further supported the flower stage instead of stopping it. For such plants or orchards, he added, it is recommended that plants should not get water.

However, light irrigation can be done in frosty nights to save plants from frost. He said, farmers should also beware of mango mealy bug commonly called ‘Aam Ki Gadhairy’. Female mealy bug lays eggs in soil and its population start in December every year and climb up the trees to suck juice.

He instructed farmers to incorporate some safety hurdles on the trunks of mango trees to prevent the pest crawl up to the upper part of trees. The branches of trees touching or approaching ground should also be trimmed for prevention of mealy bugs’ access. He said that farmers should also arrange animal waste fertilizers for need-based application in mango orchards.

