ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,969
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,304,058
1,57224hr
Sindh
486,740
Punjab
447,530
Balochistan
33,658
Islamabad
109,283
KPK
181,715
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Murree declared calamity hit

Recorder Report 09 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Punjab government has declared Murree a calamity hit area in view of the situation arising there because of heavy snowfall. In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced to impose emergency in Murree. In view of the situation in Murree, emergency has been declared and all the departments including police, administration, rescue 1122 and hospitals are on alert.

The CM maintained that evacuating the stranded tourists is our top priority. “Rest houses and other public sector places have been opened in Murree and adjoining areas and the tourists are being provided with necessary relief items including food items,” the CM said.

The Punjab Chief Minister has also given his helicopter for rescue activities. Earlier, the CM has directed the administrative and traffic police officers to take more effective measures to ensure the smooth traffic flow in Murree during snowfall.

He had directed that tourists should be provided with the best facilities by adopting the better traffic management. He also directed the officials to use social media for updating the tourists regarding traffic situation. The CM also chaired a high-level meeting which reviewed situation arising out after deaths of tourists in Murree. The meeting was updated about causalities and relief measures.

Families, citizens stranded in Murree shifted to rest houses, hotels: CM Buzdar

On the other hand, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar expressed his grief over the Murree incident and said that it has made the entire nation extremely sad. He said that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard and the government is utilising all resources to send rescue services to the affectees. He also requested the public to pray for the bereaved families and the safety of the ones stuck there.

Moreover, PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi have expressed heartfelt grief over the loss of tourists stranded in Murree and said that they share the grief of the bereaved families. The PML leaders said that it was a great tragedy that the tourists lost their lives due to heavy snowfall and poor traffic management. This incident should be investigated at the highest level and if any negligence was found by the administration, it should be punished severely, they said.

They said that after a large number of people were turning to Murree, the administration should have known what measures were needed for security and traffic arrangements there. They said that so far more than 20 people have lost their lives which is very painful and a cause of sorrow and grief for every Pakistani. They appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army, FC and Rescue 1122 and prayed that the people trapped there should reach their homes as soon as possible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistan Army Punjab government Murree FC Rescue 1122 Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Muree heavy snowfall Murree a calamity hit area

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Murree declared calamity hit

Claim of extra costs: Nepra rejects review petition of PMLTC

Green Line BRTS to be fully operational from 10th: Umar

Khuzdar-Kuchlak section: NHA awards N-25 dualisation project to SMADB-Shahrukh-MBC JV

Cold kills 21 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Murree

PM orders inquiry

WB approves $90m in pandemic aid for Iran

Karachi to have 26 towns, 233 union bodies under Sindh LG Act

‘Economy is witnessing strong growth, creating jobs’: PM

Substances registered as drugs and medicaments: Senate panel recommends inclusion of insurance, bank guarantees

Read more stories