Murree declared calamity hit

LAHORE: Punjab government has declared Murree a calamity hit area in view of the situation arising there because of heavy snowfall. In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced to impose emergency in Murree. In view of the situation in Murree, emergency has been declared and all the departments including police, administration, rescue 1122 and hospitals are on alert.

The CM maintained that evacuating the stranded tourists is our top priority. “Rest houses and other public sector places have been opened in Murree and adjoining areas and the tourists are being provided with necessary relief items including food items,” the CM said.

The Punjab Chief Minister has also given his helicopter for rescue activities. Earlier, the CM has directed the administrative and traffic police officers to take more effective measures to ensure the smooth traffic flow in Murree during snowfall.

He had directed that tourists should be provided with the best facilities by adopting the better traffic management. He also directed the officials to use social media for updating the tourists regarding traffic situation. The CM also chaired a high-level meeting which reviewed situation arising out after deaths of tourists in Murree. The meeting was updated about causalities and relief measures.

Families, citizens stranded in Murree shifted to rest houses, hotels: CM Buzdar

On the other hand, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar expressed his grief over the Murree incident and said that it has made the entire nation extremely sad. He said that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard and the government is utilising all resources to send rescue services to the affectees. He also requested the public to pray for the bereaved families and the safety of the ones stuck there.

Moreover, PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Moonis Elahi have expressed heartfelt grief over the loss of tourists stranded in Murree and said that they share the grief of the bereaved families. The PML leaders said that it was a great tragedy that the tourists lost their lives due to heavy snowfall and poor traffic management. This incident should be investigated at the highest level and if any negligence was found by the administration, it should be punished severely, they said.

They said that after a large number of people were turning to Murree, the administration should have known what measures were needed for security and traffic arrangements there. They said that so far more than 20 people have lost their lives which is very painful and a cause of sorrow and grief for every Pakistani. They appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Army, FC and Rescue 1122 and prayed that the people trapped there should reach their homes as soon as possible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022