NFL marks ‘golden jubilee’ of operations

KARACHI: National Foods Limited has successfully completed 50 years of its operations. Events were organized across the country and a grand ceremony was held at the National Foods head office to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The company was founded by Waqar Hassan and Abdul Majeed in 1970 which has now transformed into one of the largest food companies in Pakistan with presence in 40 countries across 5 continents.

“National Foods has achieved 50 years of its commitment to contribute to the nation’s growth and sustainable development,” said Abdul Majeed, chairman NFL. He added that this feat was the result of their resilient approach, high quality, and motivated workforce working as a team with a strong commitment to achieve the goals.

“I believe that the company has great potential to touch new heights in a very competitive environment in the coming years,” he hoped.

On the occasion, CEO Abrar Hasan said that NFL has been quite successful in staying ahead of others in the industry and has positioned itself in the most competitive way possible. Our golden jubilee recognizes the company’s legacy and acknowledges our incredible achievements that are the building blocks for the future.

It is pertinent to mention that besides the production of quality food products, NFL is also actively contributing to sustainability initiatives.

With projects like plantation drives and reduction of carbon footprint by 25 percent through eco-friendly packaging, NFL is setting new standards and trends for others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022