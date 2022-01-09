ANL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
ASC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.02%)
AVN 105.40 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.08%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
CNERGY 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
FNEL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.75%)
GGGL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
GGL 24.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.99%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.76 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.21%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.45%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.68%)
PTC 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.25%)
SNGP 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.1%)
TPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
TPLP 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.69%)
TREET 41.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.91%)
TRG 105.76 Decreased By ▼ -8.57 (-7.5%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WAVES 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.78%)
YOUW 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (12.79%)
BR100 4,662 Increased By 31 (0.67%)
BR30 19,280 Decreased By -143.4 (-0.74%)
KSE100 45,346 Increased By 263.4 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,898 Increased By 138.5 (0.78%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,962
124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,302,486
1,34524hr
Sindh
485,782
Punjab
447,082
Balochistan
33,657
Islamabad
109,167
KPK
181,673
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Saturday (January 8, 2022)...
Recorder Report 09 Jan 2022

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Saturday (January 8, 2022)

=======================================
Per 100 kg
=======================================
Sugar                         8900-9000
Gur                         11000-12500
Shakar                      12500-14000
Ghee (16 kg)                  5600-5800
Almond (Kaghzi)             10000-42000
Almond (Simple)             12500-15000
Sogi                        40000-70000
Dry Date                    14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)              26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)              25000-31250
Turmeric                    15500-16500
Darchini (large)            26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)                10000-11000
Dal Mong (Chilka)           11000-11500
Dal Mong (Washed)           12000-13000
Dal Mash (Sabat)            18500-22000
Dal Mash (Chilka)           18000-20000
Dal Mash (Washed)           20000-23500
Dal Masoor (Local)          19000-20000
Dal Masoor (impor)          17000-17500
Masoor (salam-impor)        15000-15500
Masoor (salam-local)        16000-17500
Gram White                  13500-15000
Gram Black                  12500-12800
Dal Chana (Thin)            12300-12600
Dal Chana (Thick)           12800-13200
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                     18500-21500
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                     21500-23500
---------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
---------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)         13000-15000
Basmati Super (new)         11500-14400
Kainat 1121                 13500-16000
Rice Basmati (386)            7500-9000
Basmati broken                6500-8000
---------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
---------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                     650-980
Tea (Green)                    500-1300
=======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Lahore Grain Market Rates commodity rates

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Lahore Grain Market Rates

Claim of extra costs: Nepra rejects review petition of PMLTC

Green Line BRTS to be fully operational from 10th: Umar

Khuzdar-Kuchlak section: NHA awards N-25 dualisation project to SMADB-Shahrukh-MBC JV

Cold kills 21 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Murree

PM orders inquiry

Murree declared calamity hit

WB approves $90m in pandemic aid for Iran

Karachi to have 26 towns, 233 union bodies under Sindh LG Act

‘Economy is witnessing strong growth, creating jobs’: PM

Substances registered as drugs and medicaments: Senate panel recommends inclusion of insurance, bank guarantees

Read more stories