Palm oil gains, set for third weekly rise on output worries

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday, setting it on course for a third straight weekly gain, supported by concerns over adverse weather hurting output of palm and rival soyoil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 43 ringgit, or 0.86%, to 5,028 ringgit ($1,195.72) a tonne in early trade.

It had gained 0.48% overnight and is set for a 7% weekly jump.

Fundamentals