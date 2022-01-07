ANL 13.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
ASL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.5%)
AVN 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
CNERGY 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FFL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
FNEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.49%)
GGGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
GGL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.64%)
GTECH 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
KOSM 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (10.36%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.99%)
PACE 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.54%)
PIBTL 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
PRL 15.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
PTC 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 34.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
TPL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
TPLP 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.07%)
TREET 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.42%)
TRG 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-3.18%)
UNITY 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
WAVES 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.04%)
YOUW 8.31 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (14.31%)
BR100 4,648 Increased By 17 (0.37%)
BR30 19,249 Decreased By -174.7 (-0.9%)
KSE100 45,301 Increased By 218.5 (0.48%)
KSE30 17,845 Increased By 84.9 (0.48%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,961
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,301,141
1,29324hr
Sindh
484,985
Punjab
446,676
Balochistan
33,655
Islamabad
109,093
KPK
181,614
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

10 bodies found in SUV outside Mexican town hall

AFP 07 Jan 2022

MEXICO CITY: Ten bodies were found Thursday in a sports utility vehicle left outside a town hall in a northern Mexican state gripped by a turf war between rival drug cartels, authorities said.

The grisly discovery was made in the early morning in the main square in the city of Zacatecas, state governor David Monreal said in a message via social media.

The corpses showed signs of having been beaten, he said.

Monreal later tweeted that the alleged perpetrators had been arrested, without identifying them.

The Mexican security ministry, which confirmed the number of bodies found in the SUV, said it had sent personnel to help with the investigation into the incident.

The notorious Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation cartels are fighting in the area for control of drug smuggling routes to the United States, officials and experts say.

Zacatecas state has seen an upsurge in violence in recent years.

In November, the bodies of six people were found hanging from a bridge and a tree in the city of Fresnillo, prompting the Mexican government to send security reinforcements.

Across Mexico, more than 300,000 people have been killed in a wave of bloodshed since the government deployed the army to fight drug cartels in 2006.

Mexico

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

10 bodies found in SUV outside Mexican town hall

CY21 housing finance soars 85pc to Rs355bn YoY

40pc of agreed amount: 12 IPPs paid over Rs60bn as first instalment

ECC seeks analysis for shifting towards ARR from LIBOR

IMF Board to meet on 12th, agenda includes Pakistan

PM’s low-cost housing scheme: Considerable increase in borrowing from banks

Steel bars: PALSP spells out reasons behind increase in prices

Goods imported by diplomats, missions: Senate panel supports imposition of 17pc GST

JCP recommends name of Justice Ayesha for SC

Deduction in CPP invoice: Hubco serves dispute notice to CPPA-G

Dubai’s DP World to build dry port in IIOJK

Read more stories