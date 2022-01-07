1085 new cases: Covid-19 positivity rate exceeds 2pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases as the country, on Thursday, reported 1,085 new Covid-19 infections, which is the highest number since October 14, 2021.

Official data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revealed Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity ratio also exceeded two percent in a single day for the first time since October 14 last year.

44,198 tests conducted: Country reports 630 fresh Covid-19 positive cases: NCOC

Pakistan last time on October 14, 2021 has recorded above two percent positivity ratio when it stood at 2.03 percent. Daily infections have crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time since October 14.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022