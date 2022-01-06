Spot gold may test support at $1,801

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,801, following its failure to break a resistance at $1,830 per ounce.

The failure suggests an extension of the correction from the Jan. 3 high of $1,831.62. The correction may be shaped into a flat pattern or a wedge.

A break below $1,801 could open the way towards $1,782, while a break above $1,815 could lead to a gain to $1,830.

