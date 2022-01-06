ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
Spot gold may test support at $1,801

  • The correction may be shaped into a flat pattern or a wedge
Reuters 06 Jan 2022

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a support at $1,801, following its failure to break a resistance at $1,830 per ounce.

The failure suggests an extension of the correction from the Jan. 3 high of $1,831.62. The correction may be shaped into a flat pattern or a wedge.

A break below $1,801 could open the way towards $1,782, while a break above $1,815 could lead to a gain to $1,830.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,830

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

