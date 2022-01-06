ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 20,216 Increased By 124.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,408 Increased By 17.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,870 Increased By 10.9 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Power prices propel aluminium to 2-month peak

Reuters 06 Jan 2022

LONDON: Aluminium prices rose on Wednesday to their highest in more than two months as expectations of large deficits were reinforced by high power prices, particularly in Europe, and sliding stocks.

Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was up 2.3% at $2,905 a tonne at 1705 GMT, having earlier touched $2,938.5, its highest since Oct. 25 and a rise of more than 10% since Nov 5.

“There is no quick, permanent solution to the European power crisis. Even if prices ease, it doesn’t mean risks are dissipating,” said ING analyst Wenyu Yao.

“Aluminium producers in Europe trying to negotiate with power suppliers will find it difficult to get competitive deals for the longer term.”

Power at current prices can account for around 50% of aluminium smelting costs.

POWER: European prompt power prices rose on Wednesday as day-to-day wind power supply in Germany was forecast to halve while demand in France was expected to increase due to lower temperatures.

INVENTORIES: Stocks of aluminium in LME approved warehouses at 926,800 tonnes have dropped more than 50% since the middle of March.

Cancelled warrants - metal earmarked for delivery - at 34% of the total suggest more aluminium will be leaving the LME warehouses over the coming days.

EUROPE: Consumers buying aluminium on the physical market pay the benchmark LME prices plus a premium.

Tightness in the European market can be seen in the duty paid premium at $390 a tonne, up 34% since Dec. 1.

ING’s Yao estimates between 400,000 and 500,000 tonnes of aluminium production capacity in Europe has been shut down.

Europe accounts for around 13% of global aluminium consumption estimated at around 70 million tonnes this year.

CHINA: The aluminium market is also focused on top producer China where coal prices have been driven up by a ban on exports by Indonesia.

China and India, also a major aluminium producer, are major destinations for Indonesian coal.

OTHER METALS: Copper was down 0.7% at $9,695 a tonne, zinc slipped 0.9% at $3,573, lead fell 0.3% to $2,292, tin gained 0.3% to $39,310 and nickel ceded 2.4% to $20,635.

aluminium aluminium industry aluminium price Aluminium export

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

Comments are closed.

Power prices propel aluminium to 2-month peak

SBP cuts realization period for exporters by 60 days

Roosevelt Hotel New York: ECC directs Aviation Div to plan refinancing of $142m

ECC approves import of 50,000MT of urea from China

FY23 budget: Remaining GST exemptions to be withdrawn: FBR chief

Passage of money bill: Senate panel concerned at ‘after-effects’

High urea, DAP prices: Country seen missing Rabi crops’ targets

CPEC projects: China invested over $25bn, generated 75,000 jobs: envoy

Govt debt hits historic high of Rs40.9trn

H1 trade deficit widens 106.4pc to $25.48bn YoY

Freight of domestic shipping lines: Tarin says will ensure ST fully refundable, adjustable

Read more stories