Cross-border trade facilitation: traders laud PSW system

PESHAWAR: Traders community lauded the implementation of Pakistan Single Window (PSW) system to facilitate cross-border trade, terming it as a milestone step toward Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

The participants said the system would play a pivotal role in easing cumbersome goods clearance processes at borders by integration with relevant multiple departments as well as bringing efficiency and transparency to the overall border management system.

They viewed the PSW system as a unique example of EoDB under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which would boost up mutual trade with Afghanistan and the rest of Central Asian Republics.

The speakers were addressing during an awareness seminar on Pakistan Single Window System, organized by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Pakistan Customs Department here at the Chamber House on Wednesday.

The session was chaired by SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad. Additional Collector Customs Pakistan Single Window System, Salman Afzal and Deputy Collector Customs (Domain Officer PSW), Zaheer Abbas through a detailed multimedia presentation apprised the participants regarding main objectives and facilitating cross-border trade through PSW.

SCCI Senior Vice president Imran Khan Mohmand, Vice President Javed Akhtar, former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, former senior vice presidents Shahid Hussain, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Engr Manzoor Elahi, former vice president Shuja Muhammad, executive members Ghulam Hussain, S Minhajuddin, Sohail Javed, Syed Ejaz Ali Shah, Aftab Iqbal, Ihsanullah, Fazal e Wahid, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, along with traders, exporters and importers attended the session. The Customs senior officials on the occasion said the basic notion of Pakistan Single Window system to reduce cost and time in across border trade. They said the multiple concerned departments will work under the Single Window System that can accelerate clearing of goods trucks via borders to Afghanistan and onward trade to regional countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021