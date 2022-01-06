ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,684 Increased By 12.7 (0.27%)
BR30 20,216 Increased By 124.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 45,408 Increased By 17.1 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,870 Increased By 10.9 (0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Nikkei closes higher as gains in Sony, Toyota outweigh tech losses

Reuters 06 Jan 2022

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei closed marginally higher on Wednesday as gains in blue-chip stocks such as Sony Group and Toyota Motor outweighed weakness in technology heavyweights fuelled by fears of early U.S. interest rate hikes.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.1% to 29,332.16, after falling into negative territory multiple times during the day, while the broader Topix gained 0.46% to 2,039.27.

The Mothers Index of start-up firms slumped 5% to its lowest since May 2020 as prospects of early rate increases by the U.S. central bank drove a sell-off in expensive growth stocks.

“With interest rates in the United States likely to rise soon, investors sold companies whose PERs (price-earnings ratios) were high,” said Ikuo Mitsui, a fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

“On the other hand, companies with strong fundamentals attracted investors. For example, Toyota is a favourable stock as its production is expected to recover this year and the weakened yen could boost its earnings.”

Toyota rose 2.57%, extending its rally after the automaker outsold General Motors in the United States in 2021, marking the first time that the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales for a full year since 1931.

Sony Group jumped 3.67% to become the biggest contributor to the Nikkei as the game maker unveiled plans to launch a company this spring to examine entering the electric vehicle market.

The insurance sector was the top gainer with a rise of 3.16% among the exchange’s 33 industry sub indexes, on hopes that higher interest rates were likely to boost profits.

U.S. Treasury yields for most maturities rose overnight, as investors geared up for interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve by mid-year to curb stubbornly high inflation.

Technology heavyweights fell, with chip-equipment maker Tokyo Electron falling 1.4% and medical services platform M3 losing 6.42%. Medical equipment maker Terumo fell 2.17%.

