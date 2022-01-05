PPP, PML-N should disclose their complete bank accounts: Farrukh

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) should disclose their complete funding, adding that both parties have maintained secret bank accounts.

"Before raising questions on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s funding sources, these parties [PPP and PML-N] should reveal their accounts to the ECP," said Farrukh.

PPP, PML-N maintain ‘secret’ bank accounts: Farrukh

The minister claimed that PTI has introduced the concept of political fundraising. "It is the only political party that has not received any funding from any interest group," he said.

PTI only political party to use legal system of funding: Fawad

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan PTI is the only political party in the country that uses a legal and elaborate system of funding, adding that the ECP should probe and make public the funding sources of other political organisations.

"PTI's workers across the world fund the party because they trust Prime Minister Imran Khan," Fawad said.

"There is no question of foreign funding," the minister said, adding the accounts being scrutinised by the ECP are those of the party's subsidiaries, and not directly linked to the PTI."