ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,681 Increased By 10.1 (0.22%)
BR30 20,256 Increased By 164.5 (0.82%)
KSE100 45,349 Decreased By -42 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,848 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bharat Biotech gets approval to test nasal COVID-19 shot as booster

Reuters 05 Jan 2022

BENGALURU: India's drug regulator on Wednesday granted approval to Bharat Biotech for conducting late-stage trials of its nasal COVID-19 vaccine to be used as a booster shot, according to a Mint report, which cited ANI.

The vaccine maker submitted the late-stage trial application to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in December, adding that an intranasal vaccine as a booster dose will be easier to administer in mass vaccination campaigns.

"DCGI's Subject Expert Committee has granted 'in principle' approval to Bharat Biotech for the conduct of 'Phase III superiority study and Phase III booster dose study' for its intranasal COVID vaccine and has asked it to submit protocols for approval," according to the report on Wednesday.

India launches drive to vaccinate children before a feared Omicron surge

Bharat Biotech and DCGI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

As a precautionary measure in light of rising Omicron coronavirus variant cases across the country, India approved the administration of COVID-19 booster shots on Christmas, with healthcare and frontline workers set to receive them from Jan. 10.

The country is yet to approve the use of Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine, BBV154. In August, BBV154 received regulatory approval for mid- to late-stage trials. Local media had reported the mid-stage trial has completed.

India's inoculation drive so far has been dominated by a domestically produced version of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech's inactivated vaccine Covaxin, both administered through injections.

On Wednesday, the country reported 58,097 new coronavirus cases, twice the number seen only four days ago, taking its total caseload to over 35 million.

Bharat Biotech India's drug regulator Drugs Controller General of India

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

Bharat Biotech gets approval to test nasal COVID-19 shot as booster

Spread of Omicron: Pakistan logs close to 900 Covid-19 cases, highest since October

SBP amendment bill: Some cabinet members too show unease

ECP report: Facade of 'Sadiq and Ameen' shredded into pieces, says Shehbaz

UNSC commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite remains unfulfilled: PM

Roshan Digital Account: cumulative inflows reach $3.16bn

China lauds launch of Pak-China Business Investment Forum

Two IPPs serve payment notices to govt

Japan tuna goes for $145,000 as pandemic dampens New Year auction

Bangladesh's Mominul hails 'unbelievable' Test win in New Zealand

Withdrawal of textile policy termed ‘deadliest U-turn’

Read more stories