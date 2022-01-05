ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASC 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
AVN 102.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.16%)
BOP 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CNERGY 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FFL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
FNEL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.69%)
GGGL 15.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
GGL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
GTECH 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.94%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 36.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PACE 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
PRL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.17%)
PTC 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
SNGP 34.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.27%)
TPL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
TPLP 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.05%)
TREET 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.59%)
TRG 123.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.11%)
UNITY 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.45%)
WAVES 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
WTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.08%)
BR100 4,666 Decreased By -4.9 (-0.11%)
BR30 20,156 Increased By 64.8 (0.32%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By -142.1 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,805 Decreased By -54.9 (-0.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,950
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,298,763
89824hr
Sindh
483,648
Punjab
445,940
Balochistan
33,653
Islamabad
108,880
KPK
181,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat biased to retest $7.73-3/4

Reuters 05 Jan 2022

SINGAPORE: CBOT March wheat is biased to retest a resistance at $7.73-3/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $7.81.

The strong rise on Tuesday suggests the completion of a wave c from $7.93, which was supposed to travel to $7.43. This wave could have ended prematurely.

Over the next few days, wheat may rise towards the peak of the wave b at $7.93. Support is at $7.62, a break below which could cause a fall into $7.43 to $7.54-3/4 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT wheat biased to retest $7.73-3/4

Spread of Omicron: Pakistan logs close to 900 Covid-19 cases, highest since October

UNSC commitment of a UN-supervised plebiscite remains unfulfilled: PM

Swelling import bill: Covid-19 vaccine purchase identified as primary reason

Proposed transaction of Discos: PC fails to hire financial advisers

Tarin lays copy of ‘mini-budget’ in Senate amid uproar

Effective Jan 1: GST on POL products increased

Two IPPs serve payment notices to govt

Withdrawal of textile policy termed ‘deadliest U-turn’

4 new assets to be added to Sukuk structure: Rs300-400bn borrowing from IB sector to bridge fiscal deficit

Digital mode of payment: Deadline extended to Jan 31st

Read more stories