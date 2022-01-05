ANL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
Withdrawal of textile policy termed ‘deadliest U-turn’

Recorder Report Updated 05 Jan 2022

KARACHI: Textile makers-cum-exporters on Tuesday feared the government’s move to “withdraw” the Textile Policy 2020-25 will “destroy” the textile industry, terming the decision “the deadliest u-turn” in the country’s history.

“The government’s decision to withdraw the ECC-approved textile policy 2020-25 and discontinuing the relevant policy measures to uplift textile exports shall prove as the deadliest u-turn in the history of Pakistan which will not only sabotage all the hard efforts of value-added textile exporters but will also destroy the textile industry of Pakistan,” a joint statement of several textile associations said.

The joint statement gave a strong reaction with serious concerns to a print media report, suggesting that “the Commerce Ministry has been compelled to withdraw the textile policy in the wake of harsh measures and steps taken by the Finance Ministry”. It called the Finance Ministry’s measures “unwise” and “reckless” amid taking off textile export industry.

Read the story here: MoC withdraws textile, apparel policy 2020-25?

It also rejected the Federal Finance and Energy Ministries’ “dictation” to the Federal Commerce Ministry, leaving it with no practical role in the economic affairs. It dubbed the retracting of Textile Policy an “earthquake” for the entire industry. Referring to the media report, it said that the government’s decision is seen as “the final nail in the coffin of the severely injured and ailing textile export industry”.

The associations in their statement lauded the Federal Commerce Ministry for working “hard” to execute all “pragmatic” steps and initiatives to support and facilitate the exporters to augment the country’s exports.

It also slammed the Federal Energy (Petroleum Division) Ministry for creating “hurdles” of gas crisis because of its “ill-planning” and now the Finance Ministry’s harsh conditions to disrupt the fiscal incentives to the textile industry under approved Textile Policy 2020-25.

The statement said that the government’s retracting move may kill the fruits that the Textile Policy yielded. The “dubious” and “contradictory” move of the government is likely to make the textile industrialists relocate their manufacturing units to some other countries, where they may find supportive policies to continue their businesses, according to the statement.

“The textile industry expresses great concern, and has questioned the government and the law-makers whether to demand the fundamental rights guaranteed by the constitution of Pakistan is a crime or sin,” Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Chairman, Pakistan Apparel Forum, who also holds the portfolio of Chief Coordinator, Value Added Textile Forum, said.

He said that country’s Constitution guarantees protection and freedom of business and trade, enabling the tradesmen to demand better government policies and claim duty drawback of local taxes and levies.

Those who issued the statement included: Shahzad Azam Khan, Central Chairman, Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Abdul Rehman, Chairman PHMA (SZ), Kashif Zia, Chairman, PHMA (NZ), Shaikh Shafiq, Chairman, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Kamran Chandna, Chairman, Pakistan Knitwear Sweaters Exporters Association, Aitazaz Ahmed Japanwala, Chairman, Pakistan Cotton Fashion Apparel Manufacturers & Exporters Association, Shoaib Sonija, Chairman, Pakistan Cloth Merchants Association, Arif Ehsan Malik, Chairman, All Pakistan Bedsheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association And Asif Javed, Chairman, Pakistan Bedwear Exporters Association And Faraz Pervez, Chairman, Pakistan Weaving Mills Association.

ECC textile textile policy exporters

