ECP’s report: Nawaz hits out at PM, former CJP

Recorder Report 05 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its component Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Tuesday, asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down in the wake of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s report on foreign funding, allegedly for not disclosing millions of rupees’ funds to the ECP, which his party purportedly received from “foreign individuals and companies”.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz took to twitter to criticise the prime minister and also stated the former officials of the ECP are also equally answerable for allegedly covering up his “horrible face”.

“Imran Khan’s betrayal of Pakistan under the pretext of “justice” has now been disclosed. Who knew that the face of Saqib Nisar’s ‘Sadiq and Amin’ would turn out to be so horrible! Former ECP officials are also answerable for covering up this horrible face,” she stated in a tweet.

In yet another tweet, Maryam stated: “Imran Khan not only committed a theft and hid [the accounts], but also plundered pockets of the people and enjoyed extravagant life on public’ shard earned money. The repeated revelations, leaks and loads of evidence are enough to get rid of the entire PTI, including Imran Khan.”

In a statement, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded an immediate resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan over the foreign funding case report by the ECP scrutiny committee submitted to the Commission and not yet released.

“[PM] Imran Khan had no legal or moral grounds left to continue as prime minister after being proven a “corrupt, money-launderer and [a] thief” in the report. The report had unmasked the true face of the fake “Sadiq and Ameen” in front of the whole world,” she maintained, adding that the prime minister should resign and dissolve the parliament.

“The scrutiny committee report proved that Imran hid 53 accounts and foreign individuals and companies funded Imran Khan,” she claimed, adding that the ECP should take prompt legal action against Imran Khan after this “incriminating” evidence.

“Imran Khan was so obsessed with evidence, now he must accept this evidence and resign. This report also proved that he was funded by “foreign forces” to overthrow an elected Prime Minister of Pakistan [Nawaz Sharif]. The report has also revealed to the nation why Imran Khan had been doing everything to destroy national economy to fulfil the agenda of his foreign funding masters,” she alleged.

In a separate statement, PDM spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah also asked the prime minister to immediately quit. He said that the scrutiny committee report has totally exposed Imran Khan and his party, adding that Imran Khan was levelling corruption charges against others without any proofs but himself got proven as a thief by the ECP.

He asked PM Imran Khan to answer the nation as why he did not disclose his 53 bank accounts. He further said that the PM must also explain for which purpose secret banks accounts were being utilised by the ruling party.

He said that the ECP report has proved that PM Imran Khan was not a trustworthy person, adding that the scrutiny committee report has further proven PTI’s involvement in receiving illegal foreign funds. He said that the entire PTI along with Imran Khan must permanently be banned from doing any sort of politics in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

