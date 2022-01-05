Number of Omicron cases rising in Punjab

LAHORE: Covid-19’s new variant Omicron is spreading gradually in Punjab, particularly in Lahore, as the number of positive cases rose to 145 after 28 more contracted the virus on Tuesday.

Most of the cases have been reported from Lahore where the infection ratio has touched 3.8, which is a wake-up call for the health authorities to take emergent measures for the enforcement of preventive guidelines.

Sources in health department claimed that Omicron is spreading largely in posh localities of Lahore because of the international travel factor. Most of the patients testing positive for Omicron are reporting mild symptoms, they added.

Moreover, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has set up vaccination camps in Shiri Karishna Temple and Gurudwara Dera Sahib, Lahore where all visitors are given Covid-19 jabs.

