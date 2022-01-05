Punjab CM for launching electric tramway project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a meeting at his office, to review the launch of the environment-friendly electric tramway project.

The elevated expressway project from Gulberg to Motorway M-2 was also deliberated upon by the participants. Addressing the meeting, the CM directed to start the project on a priority basis, as it would help travelers’ access to motorway while decreasing traffic burden at Canal Road and Multan Road.

