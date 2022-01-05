ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Pakistan

Alleged audiotape of Maryam and Pervez goes viral

Recorder Report 05 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD: A new audiotape, allegedly of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and her party’s former information minister Pervez Rashid, Tuesday, went viral in which the duo purportedly exchanged views about the “bias” and “neutrality” of some journalists of a private television talk show.

Though there was no immediate response from the two PML-N leaders about the veracity of the audiotape, private media channels were running comments by Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill criticising the duo for allegedly controlling the media in their party’s tenure.

In the audiotape, which has not been independently verified, Pervez Rashid can allegedly be heard referring to a talk show of a private TV channel and sharing his views purportedly with Maryam Nawaz about the journalists’ “bias”.

Purportedly, Maryam could also be heard instructing Rashid to approach management of the private TV channel and discuss with them the “bias” of the journalists mentioned in the audiotape towards the PML-N’s then government.

Maryam could also be heard allegedly talking about delivering “boxes” to some journalists as gifts, for speaking in favour of the PML-N.

No official statement by the PML-N was issued till filing of this report either to confirm or refute the audiotape.

Meanwhile, the PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif tweeted an old alleged leaked audiotape of the former chief justice Saqib Nisar later in the day.

“Finally! “Mr Clean” has been exposed as a corrupt and dishonest political con-man. And the other dishonourable man who declared him ‘Sadiq & Amin’ to engineer my ouster has already been heard admitting his crime. Divine justice is done, only the legal one remains to be seen & done!” Nawaz Sharif tweeted, apparently in reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s scrutiny committee’s report on the PTI’s foreign funding case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shahbaz Gill Maryam Nawaz PMLN Farrukh Habib Pervez Rashid Alleged audiotape

