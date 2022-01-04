ANL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.18%)
ASC 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.92%)
ASL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.61%)
AVN 103.00 Increased By ▲ 6.50 (6.74%)
BOP 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
CNERGY 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.49%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.02%)
FNEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.08%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.97%)
GGL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
GTECH 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
HUMNL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
KOSM 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
MLCF 36.57 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.72%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.03%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.08%)
PRL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.41%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.2%)
SNGP 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.6%)
TELE 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.56%)
TPL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TPLP 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.29%)
TREET 43.49 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (3.62%)
TRG 123.58 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (3.59%)
UNITY 28.21 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (4.71%)
WAVES 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.01%)
WTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.31%)
YOUW 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.37%)
BR100 4,671 Increased By 61.6 (1.34%)
BR30 20,091 Increased By 602.5 (3.09%)
KSE100 45,391 Increased By 504 (1.12%)
KSE30 17,859 Increased By 212.8 (1.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,945
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,297,865
63024hr
Sindh
483,165
Punjab
445,630
Balochistan
33,648
Islamabad
108,823
KPK
181,498
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran says new master plans will check illegal expansion of cities

  • Addressing a signing ceremony of an agreement between the Ministry of Climate Change and the World Bank, premier says cities are under stress
BR Web Desk Updated 04 Jan 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the government is working on a new master plan to prohibit the illegal and unapproved expansion of cities across the country.

“Our cities are under stress. They are expanding and encroaching upon green areas. Even the Margalla Hill National Park in Islamabad has been encroached upon,” the premier said while addressing a signing ceremony of an agreement between the Ministry of Climate Change and the World Bank.

He said that the way our cities are expanding, it would become administratively impossible to keep air and [potable] water clean.

PM asks spokespersons, ministers to counter the opposition’s ‘fake’ narrative

“All our streams, canals, and rivers have been polluted with sewerage water,” he said, adding that even more cities will face Lahore-like smog if concrete measures were not taken to control the population.

“Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, but we are not responsible for it, as our carbon emissions are less than one percent,” he said.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the present government against climate change, the prime minister said that his government had launched the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami programme, and declared 15 new national parks, which will be monitored with the help of technology and satellite images.

The premier said that it was important for the nation to avert climate change for “our future generations.”

World Bank Prime Minister Imran Khan climate change Paris Agreement

Follow the stock market? Answer these 6 survey questions, and learn more.

Comments

1000 characters

PM Imran says new master plans will check illegal expansion of cities

PTI only political party to use legal system of funding: Fawad

Khawaja Asif defamation case: IHC sends notice to PM Imran

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee opens 2022 with 0.14% fall

FO condemns online harassment of Muslim women in India

Investors cheer positive triggers as KSE-100 up 1.12%

Pakistan's textile exports see upward trajectory in Dec: MoC

US sets global record of over 1 million daily Covid-19 cases

Pakistan's startups in 2021: $350mn raised across 81 deals

Gold firms above $1,800 per ounce as pandemic, inflation risks linger

Read more stories